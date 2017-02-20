CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Marijuana Smell Leads Officer To Fake Credit Cards, Licenses

February 20, 2017 5:38 AM
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Georgia men were arrested with drugs, fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses after police smelled marijuana coming from a car parked at a shopping mall just outside Nashville, Tennessee.

WSMV-TV reports that Mt. Juliet Police said an officer was patrolling the parking lot at Providence Marketplace around 4:10 p.m. Saturday when he smelled marijuana coming from a car. Police arrested 29-year-old Dominique Holmes after searching the car and finding marijuana, pills, credit cards with different names and driver’s licenses from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and California.

Police also arrested 26-year-old Gregory Grant who they say was found trying to hide inside a movie theater.

Holmes and Grant were booked into the Wilson County jail on multiple charges.

It was not immediately known if they have attorneys.

