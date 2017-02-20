Texas Ag Commissioner Approves Pesticide Targeting Wild Pigs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Announcing the “feral hog apocalypse” is within reach, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has approved of the first pesticide targeting wild pigs.

The move has upset hunters, who’ve gathered more than 12,000 signatures in opposition within two days.

“We don’t think poison is the way to go,” said Eydin Hansen, Vice President of the Texas Hog Hunters Association.

He prefers hunting and trapping methods to control the invasive species.

Hansen has been hunting hogs since he was 16.

“It’s a way to feed your family,” he said.

He worries soon he won’t want to take that risk.

“If this hog is poisoned, do I want to feed it to my family? I can tell you, I don’t.”

The approved poison, Kaput Feral Hog Lure, contains warfarin, the same drug used to kill rats or prescribed by doctors, in smaller doses, to prevent blood clots.

Hunters and conservationists are afraid other animals may be exposed to toxin.

“If a hog dies, what eats it? Coyotes, buzzards…” said Hansen. “We’re gonna affect possibly the whole ecosystem.”

The Kaput product website claims its low toxicity decreases that risk.

The company has also created a bait station to disseminate it that limits access to other wildlife.

Hansen remains skeptical.

“I personally don’t think it’s going to work,” he said.

Commissioner Miller told the State, in light of the product’s approval his department would no longer need $900,000 earmarked for feral hog control research.

