Bail Jumper Gets 27 Years For Aggravated Robbery

February 21, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Ali L. Ghanbari, Brian Pfahning, Crime, Daniel Caballero, Plano Police, U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force

McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man who was extradited from Mexico to stand trial in Texas, was sentenced to 27 years for Aggravated Robbery.

Ali L. Ghanbari, of Plano recruited two people, according to police, to rob an apartment near Custer and 15th Street.

Ghanbari was the intended victim’s former drug dealer. The robbery was in retaliation for the victim not wanting to by marijuana anymore from Ghanbari, who supplied the firearms used in the offense.

The first suspect that entered the apartment was shot and killed by a civilian in self-defense. Ghanbari fled the scene but left his cell phone in the deceased’s car, which was later turned over to Plano Police and the assigned detectives, Daniel Caballero and Brian Pfahning. During their investigation, those same detectives uncovered text messages planning the crime between Ghanbari and the deceased. Ghanbari was arrested in January 2013 for his role in the offense but got out of jail 21 days later, after posting a $150,000 bond.

In October 2013, Ghanbari was required to appear for a court hearing due to a subsequent arrest for possession of marijuana, a violation of his bond. But he left the courthouse before the hearing began and fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution.

In November 2015, he was extradited back to Texas with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, assisted by District Attorney Investigator Jared Clark.

