Brown’s 35 Points Lead Baylor Over Texas In Key Big 12 Win

February 21, 2017 5:38 AM
AUSTIN (AP) – Kalani Brown scored 35 points and No. 4 Baylor took a huge step toward another Big 12 title Monday night with a tough 70-67 win over No. 6 Texas.

Baylor trailed most of the way, but stayed close as Brown took the game on her shoulders. Her five straight points in the fourth quarter keyed a 9-0 Baylor run that opened up 65-56 lead.

The Lady Bears played most of the game without senior guard and scoring leader Alexis Jones, who left with a knee problem early in the first half. The Lady Bears didn’t make a 3-pointer the entire game but dominated inside, outscoring Texas 36-20 in the paint.

The win gives Baylor (26-2, 15-1) a one-game lead over Texas in the Big 12 with two games left for both teams Texas (21-6, 14-2) closed within three points three times in the final 35 seconds, but Brooke McCarty’s 3-pointer after a Baylor turnover bounced off the rim just before the final buzzer.

