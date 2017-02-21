Court Document: WEN Hair Product Contains “Synthetic Allergens”

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly filed court documents in the WEN Hair Care class action lawsuit claim that the product is not natural as advertised in their infomercials. The legal document filed on February 10 is an objection to the class action settlement for $26.5 million, which received a judge’s preliminary approval. The plaintiffs allege that their hair started to fall off after using the product.

Hundreds of women have complained about hair loss after using the hair care product.

Amy Davis, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs filed the objection to the settlement. The document states the ingredients used in WEN are not all natural products like it suggests in the infomercials. Some of them, it says, are “synthetic allergens.” Allergens like kathon and HICC. Researchers say these substances are known to cause red, itchy, flaky and blistered scalps in some people. It says in severe cases; it can trigger hair loss.

The FDA is also investigating reports of hair loss caused by WEN with at least 1386 complaints through November, 2016. Additionally, the FDA says it is also looking into 21,000 complaints reported directly to Chaz Dean and Guthy Renker.

WEN has always maintained that there is no basis to these claims. In a statement to CBS 11 News, they said:

“We stand behind our products, ingredients and formulations, all of which meet or exceed the safety and quality standards set by the cosmetics industry. After more than a year of back-and-forth in the courts, we reached an agreement to resolve this matter. The settlement is a result of our decision to put this behind us so that we can focus on continuing to deliver quality products to our millions of customers. The settlement does not require any new changes to the formulations or ingredients of the products. It does, however, give the small percentage of our customers who believe they encountered problems an opportunity to have their concerns addressed. Recent objections to the settlement serve no other purpose than to hinder this process. The lawyers behind this filing seek only to enrich themselves at the expense of the WEN® customers who are eager to see this issue resolved.”

