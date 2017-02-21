Cow Roams New York Streets After Escaping Slaughterhouse

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
New York (CBS News) – There was a cow on the moo-ve in Queens Tuesday, CBS New York reports. The animal escaped from a slaughterhouse and was spotted roaming the streets Tuesday in Jamaica, a neighborhood in the New York City borough.
A butcher at the facility told CBS New York they were moving a large group of those cows and he believes this one may have heard a noise, got scared and escaped through the fencing.
The animal was hit with a few tranquilizer darts but kept on going. It was eventually cornered in a backyard and captured.
