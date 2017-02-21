ExxonMobil Inspires Girls To Pursue Future In Engineering

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty-two female middle school students gathered at the Irving Convention center to brain storm, do hands on work and gain exposure to careers in engineering Tuesday.

The event titled “Introduce a Girl To Engineering Day” was organized by North Texas-based ExxonMobil.

The goal was to entice young girls interested in pursuing a degree in engineering to follow through on their dreams.

“The national science foundation has said that about 15 percent of engineers are women,” said Kami Udoh, an ExxonMobil engineer.

At the day long workshop, students had to figure out how to build a roller coaster out of file folders and then make a marble roll down it the slowest.

It’s that kind of critical thinking that 14-year-old Bobbiae Spirling, an 8th grader at Lady Bird Middle School, enjoys.

“What I like about engineering is how you have to think about it,” said Spirling.

The students were encouraged by mentors who work for ExxonMobil and many of them already felt the impact.

“Girls can do anything that a guy can do. They can do engineering. They can do chemical… bio medical anything else that anyone can do,” said 7th grader, Anyssa Martinez.

