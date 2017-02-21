House Fire, Pension Limbo Impacting Retired Dallas Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
McKINNEY (CBS11) – A retired Dallas Police officer and his family narrowly escaped a fire that consumed their McKinney home.
Glenn White served 34 years as a Dallas Police officer and 18 years as Dallas Police Association President until retiring in 2012.
Eleven days ago, his McKinney home went up in flames during the night.
White got out along with his wife and son, but the damage to the home was extensive.
Badges, awards, everything from his career is gone.
White said the fire comes at a time when changes to the city’s struggling Dallas Police and Fire pension make it difficult to get money he needs.
“I could have access to the DROP (Defined Retirement Option Program) get a large amount of money that I’m going to need I would be so much better off,” said White.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
