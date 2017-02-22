Deputies Searching For Owner Who Abandoned Injured Horse

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM – A North Texas sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public identifying and locating the owner/owners of an abandoned horse that was so severely injured that it had to be euthanized.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the 10 to 11 year old horse was found Monday morning, wandering at a well site on Old Weatherford Road.

The paint mare’s right rear leg had been shattered for at least a month and she had open wounds near the leg that had become infected.

Officials with animal control believe the horse was intentionally dumped at the site, since it’s seemingly impossible for a large animal to get on the property. “Due to the extensive nature of the mare’s injuries, there was no possible way she could have wandered passed a cattle guard and a locked gate,” explained Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler.

The mare taken to a local veterinarian who determined the injuries too severe and humanely euthanized her. Animal Control scanned the mare for a microchip but didn’t locate one.

Officials believe that up until recently the horse had been well taken care of and say it had been very well-groomed.

Anyone who recognizes the mare or has information of the owner is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817- 594-3213.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)