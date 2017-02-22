Family Desperate To Find Man Last Seen Two Weeks Ago

AZLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas family as a bad feeling about what happened to their loved one. No one has seen or heard from Jim Bob Cook, 56, since February 8 and there aren’t any clues about his disappearance.

“He has never ever ever, not one time, taken off,” said his ex-wife Jayne Kaddatz. “In fact, we knew where he was going that night.”

Cook went to an Azle Italian food restaurant two weeks ago. Family members say he ate, had a few beers during karaoke night and left around 10:30 p.m. Cook’s family said he is a creature of habit and there’s no doubt where he was going next.

“He’s going home,” Kaddatz said confidently. “Because he’s got to go to work the next day. And somewhere, something went wrong

But neighbors never saw Cook arrive at his Reno home. His 2016, black Ford F-150, Texas license plate HYW 9836, hasn’t been seen again either. His cellphone and bank account have not been used since Cook disappeared.

“We are concerned because of the lack of activity with his financial life and with his cell phone use,” said Azle police Lieutenant Bill Russell. “That activity has dropped off. So we are a little concerned about it right now.”

Cook’s ex-wife and family have canvased town spreading flyers. They’re asking people to search their memories for anything that might be a clue to Cook’s whereabouts.

“What we need is somebody who is maybe not aware that they’ve seen something in that area to realize that they have and to contact Azle PD,” Kaddatz said. “We are simply desperate because we have no resolution. It is very hard to get any rest on a daily time and have any sense of normalcy in our lives because we know something happened.”

Azle police have sent out a national missing persons notice and has notified every law-enforcement agency in Texas about the disappearance. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Azle Police Department or Crimestoppers.