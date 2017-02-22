CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Friends Remember Dallas Man Killed In Australian Plane Crash

February 22, 2017 4:21 PM By Austin York
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former co-workers are remembering a Dallas man killed in a plane crash in Australia with three other Texans.

John Washburn, 67, and the three others were on board the small plane heading to King Island for a golf vacation, when it crashed into a shopping mall in Melbourne shortly after takeoff.

Washburn worked as general counsel at Sammons Enterprises in Dallas until he retired in 2004.

Heather Kreager with Sammons worked under him for years.

“He was very quiet, but had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor.”

She says Washburn was always available for advice and quick to diagnose and solve a problem, which made him a great negotiator.

“John was definitely a family man and was very committed with keeping his life in balance when it comes to making sure he put his family first,” Kreager says.

She also describes him as an avid golfer.

“He was probably the best golfer in the company, so I know this trip was something he would have enjoyed immensely.”

Washburn and his wife, Denni, attended Southern Methodist University and raised their family in Dallas.

The other men were from the Austin area.

