Jury Seated In The John Wiley Price Federal Corruption Trial

February 22, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Bribery, Commissioner John Wiley Price, corruption, corruption trial, Dallas County Commissioner, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, john wiley price, Tax evasion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Late Tuesday night the staff of the judge overseeing the John Wiley Price federal corruption trial, Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, sent confirmation that a jury had been seated, that means opening statements in trial will begin this week.

In what is expected to be a months-long trial, the first step in the process happened pretty quick. Despite concerns about finding and seating an impartial jury — selection only took one day.

Before the field was narrowed, some potential jurors expressed concerns about the potential length of the trial.

The beginning of the jury selection process was open to the media early in the day, but closed during the final round. During the process attorneys asked potential jurors a number of questions about race and their potential knowledge of the case. At one point, prosecutors asked the panel how many knew Price, who’s been commissioner for 32 years, from church or their communities.

While the 12-person jury has been picked, there’s no word yet on the racial or gender makeup of the jurors or alternates.

Commissioner Price faces charges of bribery, mail fraud and tax evasion. His assistant, Dapheny Fain, is also on trial.

Prosecutors say Price, the longest serving elected official in Dallas County, took more than $900,000 in cash, cars and land in exchange for his commissioner’s court vote in favor of business operators.

Price is accused of conspiring with political consultant Kathy Nealy, and Fain in a decade-long operation of taking illegal payments and bribes, by funneling the money through Nealy’s consulting business. Commissioner Price, who just won re-election in November, denies it all.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

