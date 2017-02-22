Police: Teacher Threatens Give Me A Raise Or ‘Burn Alive’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (KRLD 1080) – A Dallas ISD teacher was arrested after police say he sent emails warning staff that they would “burn alive,” if they didn’t give him a raise.
Omar Alanis, 29, admitted to district police that he sent the emails from his district-issued email account to school staff demanding a raise and back pay from August 2016, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.
The arrest warrant says those emails included a threat that the administrators would be “put down” if he didn’t get what he wanted and they should meet his demands if they didn’t want to “burn alive”.
School staff contacted authorities, and security measures were increased at the campus until Alanis was located and brought in for questioning by police.
He was arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat and has since been released. His bond was set at $1,500.