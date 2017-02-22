CBS11[1]
Pre-School Teacher Fired After Anti-Semitic Tweets

February 22, 2017 8:50 PM By Jack Fink
ARLINGTON (CBS11) – An Arlington pre-school teacher is out of a job after she was accused of posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

The pre-school, The Children’s Courtyard, says it fired teacher Nancy Salem after thoroughly investigating her tweets.

Among those identified by the watchdog group, Canary Mission, one in which she said, “Gassed a Jew. I’m sweating. Heil.”

In another, she asked, ‘How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough, hahaha.”

A third, “Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some Jews.”

CBS11 stopped by Salem’s house, but no one came to the door and she hasn’t returned our call.

Jesse Stock is the southern regional coordinator for StandWithUs, an Israeli education organization that corrects misconceptions about the Jewish state.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable to spread ant-semitism. It’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, and we have an obligation to stand-up against that type of speech,” said Stock.

In a statement, The Children’s Courtyard said, “Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us. The offensive comments certainly don’t reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of personal and professional conduct.”

The group Canary Mission, which documents hatred aimed at Israel, Jews and the U.S. reported Salem was an activist at UT Arlington’s chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine or SJP.

SJP’s president said in an email that they do not know who Salem is and that she was never a part or member of their group at anytime.

A UT Arlington spokeswoman said Salem was never a student there.

The Canary Mission didn’t return our email seeking comment.

