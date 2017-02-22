Protest Planned For House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Texas Visit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MCALLEN (AP) — Protesters say House Speaker Paul Ryan will be hearing from them as he makes his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Wisconsin Republican is leading a group of lawmakers on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The visit comes as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is headed to Mexico this evening, where he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plan to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto.
