Protest Planned For House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Texas Visit

February 22, 2017 2:51 PM
MCALLEN (AP) — Protesters say House Speaker Paul Ryan will be hearing from them as he makes his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Wisconsin Republican is leading a group of lawmakers on a tour of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. The visit comes as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is headed to Mexico this evening, where he and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plan to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

