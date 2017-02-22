Teen’s Warning About Shirt Wrapped Around Windshield Goes Viral

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MICHIGAN (CBS NEWS) – While getting into her car after work at a shopping mall in Flint, Michigan, Ashley Hardacre spotted a piece of bunched-up clothing sitting on her windshield. Someone had draped a blue flannel shirt over the glass and secured it under the windshield wiper.

But wary of putting herself at risk in a dark parking lot, the 19-year-old woman didn’t pause to remove it. Instead she got in the car, locked the doors and drove away. Now she’s encouraging others in similar situations to follow her example — in a message that has gone viral on Facebook with more than 100,000 shares.

“There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” Hardacre explained in the post. “Luckily, I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.”

Hardacre told CBS News her mother warned her about potential tricks people could use to lure women out of their cars.

Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler said he contacted Hardacre after he saw her post on social media. The local police department is now investigating the incident along with mall security, searching surveillance footage to hopefully find the person responsbile.

