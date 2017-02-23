CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

AP Source: Suns Send Tucker To Toronto For Sullinger, Picks

February 23, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Jared Sullinger, P.J. Tucker, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says the Phoenix Suns have traded forward P.J. Tucker to the Toronto Raptors for forward Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade had not been announced.

Tucker, known for his fiery attitude, tough defense and rebounding, averaged seven points and six rebounds while appearing in 57 games.

Tucker was with Toronto for 17 games as a rookie in 2006-07 before playing in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Italy and Germany.

He came to the Suns in 2012 and averaged eight points and 5.9 rebounds in five seasons with Phoenix.

Sullinger averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds for Toronto. He averaged in double figures scoring in three of his four previous seasons in Boston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia