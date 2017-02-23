DISD Board Passes ‘Welcoming And Protective’ Resolution

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | TwitterDALLAS (CBS11) – The Dallas ISD school board passed a resolution Thursday night regarding “welcoming and protective schools.”
The resolution designates schools as places to educate all children regardless of their immigration status.
It’s also points out that under federal and state law, DISD has no authority or role in determining the immigration status of any of its students or families or enforcing federal immigration laws and that nothing in the resolution should be construed as requiring DISD employees to take any action in violating federal or state law.
The board approved the resolution unanimously.
Here is the resolution: