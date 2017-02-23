Family Of Texas Botched Butt Injection Victim Files Suit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – The family of a Dallas woman has filed a civil lawsuit, claiming that botched butt injections led to her wrongful death.

Wykesha Reid was found dead almost exactly two year ago at a warehouse in Deep Ellum, where she had been several times before to get butt injections. The lawsuit against the warehouse and suspects Denise “Wee Wee” Ross and Jimmy “Alicia” Clarke was filed by Reid’s daughter.

Both Ross and Clarke are charged with murder and the criminal case against them is ongoing. Reid’s family filed the lawsuit before the two year statute of limitations expired.

“We’re not necessarily seeking money in damages,” says the plaintiff’s attorney James Ames. “We leave that to the jury to decide. This has clearly been an operation for a long time, so what we want to know is who benefited from this and who knew what.”

♦♦♦ Read The Lawsuit That Was Filed In Dallas Co. District Court ♦♦♦

The suit claims Reid had a reaction to the substance being injected, which Ames believes was a form of silicone. “We believe silicone was injected into Wykesha in a form that wasn’t safe,” he said. “It traveled through her bloodstream, into her heart and finally blocked one of her lungs.”

After the procedure Reid allegedly asked to lie down, at which point the suit claims both Ross and Clarke took her wallet and keys and drove away in her car.

There have been some criticizing on social media for Reid’s decision to trust the suspects to give her the implants. But Ames said, “People need to understand that she was under pressure, like many woman are, to conform to a certain body. And these were career criminals. They knew exactly how to prey on those insecurities.”

The defendant’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.