Improvements Planned For Fort Worth’s Stop Six Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Residents in Fort Worth’s historic Stop Six neighborhood are rejoicing a day after Mayor Betsy Price reassured them of the city’s commitment to revitalizing the area in her State of the City Address this week.

Mayor Price said $2.56 million of a new pilot program will be used to do many improvements mainly to clean up and beautify the area.

Stop Six, once a thriving an vibrant area, has been struggling for decades and the residents say this promise of revitalization is long over due.

Ronnie Harris’ family has been in Stop Six for nearly 70 years. Harris said the work to spruce up the streets is needed.

“I say thank you, thank you, thank you. We need this,” said Harris.

In her address, Mayor Price said graduation rates in Stop Six schools were only about 51 percent, and employment was at about 21 percent compared to 4 percent citywide.

Pastor James Brown of the Sweet Home Baptist Church said, “I hope it’s more than just a gesture and that it would become a reality.”

Residents say while this pilot program is welcomed, a long-term commitment in Stop Six is needed to ensure it can thrive once again.