A New Season With New Thrills At Six Flags Over Texas

ARLINGTON (CBS 11 NEWS) – Six Flags Over Texas opens up for the 2017 season this weekend. It will be the 56th season for the Arlington theme park.

If you like to spin and you’re up for adventure, get ready for the newest ride — The Joker.

“It is the ultimate free fly experience, so your seats are going to be suspended on the side of the track. You will go up 12 stories,” explained Six Flags spokesperson Sharon Parker.

Opening day for that ride is still a mystery, but it’s planned for sometime later this spring! The Joker is the park’s 13th coaster, but according to Parker it might be the best. “Oh it’s definitely the ultimate thrill,” she said.

Also debuting on Saturday for season pass holders — the Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster. It’s the 3rd virtual reality experience on the park’s Shockwave coaster.

“This one is the most unique, because you will actually have the mixed reality experience,”Parker said. “So you will be able to see the real world as well as the virtual world.”

Galactic Attack is interactive in more ways than one because riders choose their fate. “There are three different endings and depending upon which way you turn your head during the coarse of the ride, that will determine how you fare,” she said.

The Riddler Revenge also opens this weekend. It’s the roller coaster’s 2nd year in the park’s Gotham City section. The rotating pendulum-type ride sends people flying nearly 150 feet in the air. We sent our brave CBS 11 photographer, Andy Abbott, to check it out.

“You get up there and when you get to the highest point, you’re like hanging in the air and you’re like facing straight down or straight up. It’s pretty intense,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s a good ride!”

Six Flags will be open on weekends starting Saturday, February 25. The park will also open daily during spring break — from March 9 through 19.

