CDC Report: Heroin Epidemic Back With A Vengeance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Heroin took a huge toll on North Texas in the late 90s.
Now, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control says deaths from heroin overdoses nationwide have more than tripled in the past five years.
“I actually started at age 11,” said Kimberlie Chapman.
Chapman said her drug journey began with a pain pill provided by her father. Decades later, Chapman knows she is lucky to be alive.
“I have done enough drugs, enough heroin to kill me over several times,” said Chapman.
She says she has been clean for close to two years, thanks to an arrest and help toward recovery with a local non-profit called, Grace to Change.
According to the CDC report, “Adults aged 45-54 had the highest death rate from drug overdose.”
“We don’t like to feel pain: physical, emotional spiritual, we don’t like to feel pain, and yet it comes,” said Joseph Powell, President and CEO of Association Persons Affected by Addiction.
Powell is now a licensed professional counselor. His South Dallas based community support group works to show addicts that recovery is possible. He is living proof. In spite of himself.
“I enlisted to go to Vietnam to, really, to commit suicide,” said Powell. “I didn’t know how to stop using drugs. I was going to get either shot up by bullets or shot up by heroin; but, I was going to die.”
Instead, an army drug test led to help instead. He said he has leaned on others to get and stay clean for more than three decades. Powell believes easy access to highly addictive, prescription drugs is helping to fuel America’s addiction epidemic.
“This is a community problem,” insisted Powell. “This addiction [epidemic] will continue and get worse until we start promoting recovery.”
Chapman agrees, insisting that it was Grace to Change that helped her do just that.
“I’m free, I’m alive and I’m sober,” said Chapman. “That’s pretty much a miracle in my book.”
One Comment
Fentanyl is just the latest substitute illicit commodity piggybacking on the heroin crackdown, which piggybacked on the Oxycontin crackdown that piggybacked on the opiate crackdown. Actually, the market is now moving toward methamphetamine, which is a very destructive drug for users, families, and society. Our leaders can keep chasing the tail of addiction or they can step up and deal with the real problem, the addict. I can assure anyone reading this post that an addict will risk even the death penalty to score their drug of choice and will use a substitute commodity if that drug is not available. First off, this attitude of zero tolerance may work well on the campaign trail, but it is destructive to communities in general and people in particular. Fentanyl was invented to replace the opium poppy as was Oxycontin.
Government leaders pushed the use of synthetic opioids onto the medical community, and Big Pharma was happy to oblige, for a price. This brilliant move added to the cost of pain management and was very hard on the addict. Women were drawn to the speedy effects so this in turn undermined the family unit. In order to get in front of the problem these addicts need treatment. First, I would suggest a shotgun approach to see what works best. Look for cheap solutions that can be affordable to insurance companies and people. Second, ban the production of synthetic opioids and go back to natural opium based pain relievers. Back in my day, overdose deaths were rare when Demerol, codeine, and morphine were the standard pain treatments. Finally, legalize marijuana as a low cost substitute. Many addicts would be content on cannabis.