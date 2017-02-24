Exploring At The Museum Of The American Railroad

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The city of Frisco got its name because of the railways and trains that passed through it back in the 1800’s. Frisco became a water stop and the railroad companies built a town around it.

“It is named after the Frisco Railroad. The St. Louis-San Francisco Railroad to be specific, this was a water stop” said President and CEO of the Museum of the American Railroad Bob LaPrelle.

The museum will soon be home to a model railroad design that has been conservatively estimated to be worth over one million dollars.

“Through the generosity of the Sanders family in North Dallas, they are giving us a G-Scale, which is the large trains, model railroad layout” LaPrelle added.

The railroad display is like nothing you have ever seen. Stephen Sanders designed and built the twelve functioning trains lines running through the 2500 square foot, three stories high, display room build over the garage in their Preston Hollow home.

The amazingly detailed set winds through a mock up of Colorado, New Mexico, West Texas and eventually passes into a replica of Dallas in the 1950’s. Oh, and let’s not forget the fully functioning drive-in theater.

“This is an actual drive-in movie theater out in west Texas called the Palo-Duro Drive-In Theater” said Jane Sanders as she walked me through the fantastic display.

Steve Sanders passed away about four years ago, after the completion of the train display, but his legacy and love of trains will live on at the Museum of the American Railroad in Frisco later this year.

“It will be real sad to see it go, but he wanted a lot of people to see it so it’s going to work out great” Jane added with a smile.

