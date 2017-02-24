Former Piano Teacher Facing More Charges For Indecency With A Child

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Wylie piano teacher is facing more child sex charges.

Broderick Arpon, 45, was arrested in January.

On Monday, January 9, police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Summerdale Lane in reference to allegations of the sexual assault of a boy.

Arpon was arrested the next day.

At the time, he was facing two sexual assault of a child charges.

Now, prosecutors have added five indecency with a child charges, which are second degree felonies.

A probable cause affidavit states Arpon offered his victim massages as “a reward” for playing the piano well.

The massages escalated to full-body massages, with Arpon taking off the little boy’s clothes, the affidavit states.

The victim told his mother the massages and eventual molestation happened on a mattress hidden in a closet.

The affidavit states the victim came forward after his mother became aware of Arpon’s previous arrest for sexual assault of a child.

She was concerned and asked her son if anything had ever happened during his piano lessons, which is when he told her everything despite Arpon allegedly manipulating him into keeping it a secret.