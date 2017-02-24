Judge Denies Request To Delay Texas Voter ID Lawsuit

February 24, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Ken Paxton, State Legislature, voter id

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – A long-running lawsuit over Texas’ contentious voter ID law will move forward in federal court, even as the Republican-controlled Legislature considers how best to modify it.

A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the U.S. Justice Department and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to delay the case.

The Trump administration joined with Texas to ask that next week’s hearing be postponed until June when the Texas Legislature’s session finishes. A bill revising the strict voter ID law was filed this week to address previous court rulings that found it discriminatory against poor, largely minority Texans.

The request nonetheless was the latest signal that the Trump administration may scrap the federal government’s opposition to the law. President Barack Obama’s Justice Department had joined civil rights groups contesting the law.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia