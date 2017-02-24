Man Arrested After Crashing Into Dallas Fire Truck

February 24, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, Dallas Fire Rescue, dwi, Interstate 35E, Marques Hamilton, South Beckley Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in Dallas on Thursday night after crashing into a fire truck. The crash took place shortly after 10:00 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate-35E near South Beckley Avenue.

According to police, the Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicle was parked in the highway to protect a previous unrelated crash scene. The 31-year-old driver of a 2003 tan Lincoln Town Car then rammed into the fire truck. Officials did not report any injuries during this incident.

The suspect was identified as Marques Dominic Hamilton. He was detained at the crash scene and ultimately taken to the Lew Sterrett Jail. He faces charges for outstanding warrants, DWI, driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

The condition of the fire truck was not released.

