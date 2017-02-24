Officers Save Man From Burning Car In Flower Mound

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Two police officers with the Flower Mound Police Department are credited with pulling a driver out of a burning car last Thursday near Heather Glenn Drive.

Officers Nick Lenckus and James Pulis said that they could see the smoke in the air before arriving on-scene.

“Dispatch said it was a major accident with a car stuck in a tree. The vehicle was on fire and the driver was caught in side which made the situation very dangerous,” said officer Lenckus.

The driver of that car ran over four pine trees and one of them fell on top of the car, pinning the driver inside, according to police.

“We could see smoke coming from the engine, the front of the car and smoke in the air,” described Officer Pulis.

Neighbors said that the driver was yelling for help and they watched as the officers used a fire extinguisher to help remove him from the car.

“It was a bad accident, the car was wrapped around the tree,” said neighbor, Melissa Covarruias.

The driver of the burning car is expected to recover. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.