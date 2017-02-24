Texas Couple Posts Syringe-Filled Pregnancy Announcement

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas Couple Posts Syringe-Filled Pregnancy Announcement

February 24, 2017 4:00 PM By Kelli Wiese
Filed Under: Houston, Houston couple, Lauren and Garyt Walker, pregnancy, Viral Pregnancy Post

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (KRLD) – Lauren and Garyt Walker posted their announcement on Facebook.  The picture with two baby outfits inside a circle of 452 plastic syringes.

Lauren says this represents the injections she had to take in order to become pregnant with the help of doctors at the Houston Fertility Institute.

Lauren and Garyt Walker

Lauren and Garyt Walker

She says the picture is there to show the 953 days that they prayed for a baby.

“We posted it on our Facebook page for our friends and family. My sister tried to share it with her friends and they couldn’t see it. So we made it public and it just took off.  I’m grateful the story is helping so many people,” she said.

She says their twins, Duke and Diana, a boy and a girl are due in August. Lauren also says she and her husband relied so much on their faith in God during the whole process.

As far as seeing more posts about the twins on social media, Lauren says, “if I post something when they’re born and it reaches people again… that’s great, but I’m not going to be pushing it. We’re really excited about this story kind of highlights not necessarily us but the power of faith. When faith and science come together, they can create this beautiful result and the result for us is twins.”

More from Kelli Wiese
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia