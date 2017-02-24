Texas Couple Posts Syringe-Filled Pregnancy Announcement

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (KRLD) – Lauren and Garyt Walker posted their announcement on Facebook. The picture with two baby outfits inside a circle of 452 plastic syringes.

Lauren says this represents the injections she had to take in order to become pregnant with the help of doctors at the Houston Fertility Institute.

She says the picture is there to show the 953 days that they prayed for a baby.

“We posted it on our Facebook page for our friends and family. My sister tried to share it with her friends and they couldn’t see it. So we made it public and it just took off. I’m grateful the story is helping so many people,” she said.

She says their twins, Duke and Diana, a boy and a girl are due in August. Lauren also says she and her husband relied so much on their faith in God during the whole process.

As far as seeing more posts about the twins on social media, Lauren says, “if I post something when they’re born and it reaches people again… that’s great, but I’m not going to be pushing it. We’re really excited about this story kind of highlights not necessarily us but the power of faith. When faith and science come together, they can create this beautiful result and the result for us is twins.”