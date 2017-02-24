Texas Warrant Roundup Gets Underway This Weekend

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Law enforcement officials across Texas will be out in force starting Saturday morning for the ‘Great Warrant Roundup.’

The annual ‘Great Warrant Roundup’ works to collect any debt owed on outstanding warrants, no matter if they’re for traffic violations, parking violations, or criminal warrants.

According to officials, once the roundup starts, you can be arrested any time or anywhere, even at work or school.

Officials say if you do have an outstanding warrant, it’s best to get that straightened out before the roundup starts tomorrow.

Anyone found with an unpaid warrant during the roundup could also lose their drivers license until that warrant is resolved.

If you think you might have an outstanding warrant you can search the official warrant roundup website.

Online: TexasWarrantRoundup.org