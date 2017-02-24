White House Selectively Bans News Outlets From Press Briefing

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Several news organizations were blocked from taking part in a White House press meeting on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico were all barred from the meeting.

There was no immediate explanation from White House officials.

The Associated Press and Time magazine reportedly boycotted the White House meeting because of the way the situation was handled. Also protesting the move is the White House Correspondents Association.

“Nothing like this has even happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations.” the Times said in a tweet.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump complained about the media’s use of anonymous sources at his speech at the 2017 CPAC summit, the nation’s largest gathering of conservative activists. There, Mr. Trump accused news news outlets of making up source for damaging reports about his White House.

Mr. Trump spoke just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing in which they refused to attach their names to the information.

He escalated his attacks on what he calls the “fake news.” He says fake reporting is the “enemy of the people.”

