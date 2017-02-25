Transgender Boy In Texas Wins State Girls Wrestling Title

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender boy, won the the Class 6-A state girls wrestling title Saturday.
The junior from Trinity High School in Euless is transitioning from a girl to a boy and has been the topic of controversy as University Interscholastic League policy states students must wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates.
For the last year, Beggs has been receiving testosterone therapy to transition from girl to boy.
Beggs’ family says he would rather wrestle boys.
Beggs advanced to the semi-final and state championship rounds after winning his quarterfinal match Friday.