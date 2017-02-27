Areas Hit With Hail As Storms Move Through North Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Areas across North Texas were hit with hail as storms moved southwest to northeast, from county to county.

Areas including Alvarado, Midlothian and Waxahachie reported quarter-size hail as the severe storms came through. There are reports that hail completely blanketed some areas.

Jamie Moore, the emergency management coordinator for Johnson County, said, “It’s very easy to look out across people’s yard and across these pastures here and see these bits of hail scattered everywhere.”

Moore is surveying the aftermath of the storm and checking up on people who found themselves in its way. “Some of them live in houses with metal roofs and they said that it was quite the event and quite the thing to hear,” he said. “Quarter-size pieces of hail or a little bit bigger are dotted all across the landscape here in this part of the county.”

A separate storm developed over parts of Collin County. The reports of 1″ hail over Frisco were confirmed by the National Weather Service and from CBSDFW Facebook users.

The storms moved from Frisco to McKinney, continuing to drop hail up to 1″ in parts of that city. The storms are continuing to move northeast, but severe weather development is possible across North Texas, throughout the afternoon. Any storms that develop will have the potential to produce heavy rains, hail and occasional lightning.

