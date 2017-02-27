Fiery Crash Kills 1 When Big Rig Hits Overpass Bridge

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AMARILLO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed when a semi tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass bridge and caught fire at I-40 and Bushland in Amarillo, according to CBS affiliate KFDA.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Arnold Delarosa, 48, of Mission, Texas, was driving a big rig loaded with truck tires approximately five miles west of Amarillo.

Delarosa veered off the roadway, crashed through the guardrail and plummeted to the ground, reported KFDA.

The semi then crashed into cement pillars under the overpass which caused the 18-wheeler to catch fire.

Delarosa was pronounced dead on scene by the Potter County Justice of the Peace.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

Engineers from TxDOT’s Austin branch came to examine the bridge to determine the stability of the structure.

“I-40 heading westbound will be closed most likely for months,” Amarillo TxDOT spokesperson Sonja Gross told KFDA. “We will most likely be looking at a full bridge replacement.”