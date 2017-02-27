Former DPD Chief David Brown To Lead St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Most residents in North Texas know his name and after last summer’s police massacre in downtown Dallas people across the country came to know him. Now former Dallas Police Department Chief David Brown has agreed to lead this year’s Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Greenville Avenue.

Brown has been named Grand Marshall of the 2017 parade, which will take place a week from this Saturday on March 11.

Benefits from the parade will go to the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association (GAABA) Scholarship Fund. According to their website the fund supports Dallas Independent School District schools by providing scholarships. So far more than $100,000 in scholarships has been awarded.

Last year it was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who lead the parade. The 2016 parade drew some 125,000 people to the streets of Dallas, making it the largest St. Patty’s Day parade in the southwest.

The 38th Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on March 11. The parade begins at Greenville and Blackwell Street and runs for two miles. So far there have been more than 90 parade float entires and more than 1,700 people have registered to march in the parade.