Lawmaker Asks Texas Rangers To Investigate Baylor Scandal

February 27, 2017 3:30 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker wants the state’s top law enforcement agency to look into Baylor’s sexual assault scandal and whether school officials worked to cover up crimes.

Rep. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat, called on the Texas Rangers on Monday to probe the nation’s largest Baptist school.

Baylor fired football coach Art Briles and pushed out former President Ken Starr in 2016 after an internal report found the Waco school mishandled sexual or physical assault allegations for years.

Baylor officials have acknowledged that at least 17 women reported being raped by 19 football players since 2011. Lawsuits against the school put the number of alleged sexual assaults at more than 50 over a four-year period.

Baylor officials say federal civil rights investigators will be on campus this week.

