Smoking Ban In City Parks Begins March 1

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting March 1, lighting up at parks or on trails in Dallas will be against the law.

The total smoking ban was agreed up on by Dallas City Council members after months of debate.

Assistant Director of Dallas Parks and Recreation, Oscar Carmona said that they won’t immediately crack down on people who violate the ban. Carmona said that they will give residents a month grace period to come into compliance.

“We hope that people will go ahead and voluntarily comply with the rules but if the problems is persistent we will go ahead and take enforcement action,” he said.

Smokers will face a fine of up to $200.

But the ban only applies to burning tobacco products. Vaping and e-cigarettes will still be allowed under the new ordinance.