CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Warren Buffett’s Bite Of Apple Even Bigger Than Was Thought

February 27, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Apple, Apple Computer, Apple inc., billionaire, Investing, investment, iPhone, stocks, Warren Buffett

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett says he’s investing heavily in Apple, believing that once consumers begin using the company’s products they aren’t likely to stop.

The billionaire investor said on CNBC Monday that Berkshire Hathaway now holds about 133 million shares of Apple after buying yet more of the company’s stock this year. That’s more than double stake that Berkshire revealed earlier this month.

Buffett’s aggressive buying spree at Apple caught many off guard because he has historically steered clear of technology companies. But Buffett says when he looks at Apple he sees a maker of consumer products, not technology.

While Buffett says Apple’s iPhones are great, he still carries a basic flip phone.

Buffett appeared on CNBC after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia