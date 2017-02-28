Former NFL QB Johnny Manziel Headed Back To Dallas Courtroom

February 28, 2017 7:05 AM By L.P. Phillips
Filed Under: courtroom, Dallas, Johnny Manziel, NFL, plea agreement, Texas

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas County judge has ordered former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel to be at a hearing Tuesday morning in a Dallas courtroom to do some explaining.

Sources say the judge is concerned about reports that Manziel violated terms of a plea agreement.

Last year, Manziel cut a deal with the District Attorney’s office in a domestic violence case. Part of the deal required Manziel to stay away from his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. However pictures posted online showed the two at the same Florida nightclub on New Year’s day.

There were other conditions as well, and the case was to be routinely examined by a judge.

Prosecutors say there may be more problems the judge will want to visit with Manziel about. There is a possibility that the judge could revoke Manziel’s probation.

