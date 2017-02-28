Fort Worth ISD Board To Vote On Sanctuary Schools Resolution

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid questions surrounding President Trump’s immigration policy, trustees in the Fort Worth Independent School District could decide tonight if the district should make their campuses “safe schools.”

The sanctuary school policy would mean that no matter where you come from you are welcome in Fort Worth schools.

The school board will meet to discuss the resolution that basically says students and staff shouldn’t have to worry about discrimination at school.

The resolution reads, in part:

“WHEREAS, we want our community to feel that schools and classrooms are safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for all students and all families, regardless of their immigration status; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Fort Worth Independent School District will strive to create the safest possible environments for its students and employees, providing them the foundation needed to learn, thrive, seek assistance and information, and reach each child’s potential in an education-focused environment, free of insecurity and fear, for all its employees, students, and their families, regardless of their immigration status.”

FWISD administrators say district policy already bans prejudice against race, religion, gender and sexual orientation.

The Fort Worth ISD resolution follows similar immigration measures being adopted in Dallas and Austin. Both those school boards unanimously approved the measure after the “Day Without Immigrant” walkouts and teachers expressing concerns about losing their jobs for helping students with deportation questions.

The school board meeting is expected to have a big turnout.

While the district says their mission is to prepare all students for success in college, career, and community leadership, the possible sanctuary designation has divided some parents… right down party lines.

A letter went out to local Democrats urging them to speak tonight. It said many were concerned about a GOP plan to flood the meeting with opponents to the resolution.

The Tarrant County Republican Party issued a statement last week encouraging people to educate themselves on the issue and to sign up for a speaking slot.

The school board meeting will be held at the FWISD Board Complex located at 2903 Shotts Street and begins at 5:30 p.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)