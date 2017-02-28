Grand Prairie IKEA On Track To Open In Fall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBS11) – Construction of North Texas’ second IKEA furniture store in Grand Prairie is one-third of the way completed.

Company officials offered CBS11 an up-close view of the progress on the project on the east side of Highway 161 and Mayfield Road in Grand Prairie.

IKEA’s store will sit on 32 acres and have more than 290,000 square feet of space.

According to a spokesman for IKEA, they are still on track to open the store for business in the fall.

Joseph Roth, a public affairs managers for the company said, “We’re excited about creating nearly 300 jobs for folks who will actually work at the store as well as the property and sales tax revenue that will generate for the city and local governments.”

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen echoed the excitement adding, “It’s going to be such a dynamic end of the year I just can’t wait.”

Mayor Jensen said this addition will put his city on the map and make it a major retail destination.

“We’re so far behind in retail and restaurants from our neighboring cities. So I couldn’t be more excited,” said Mayor Jensen.

Aside from the reported 300 jobs that IKEA will bring, Mayor Jensen said the economic impact will be several million dollars that Grand Prairie hasn’t had before.

IKEA announced this month the Grand Prairie location will be followed by a third IKEA location in the area.

That one should open in North Fort Worth in the summer of 2019.