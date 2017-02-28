Peterson To Cowboys? You Can Dream (As He Does)

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Adrian Peterson is, for the moment, not a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

But that is is a long way of connecting the dots, as many have, to Adrian Peterson as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings on Tuesday announced that they will not exercise Peterson’s option for 2017, This means the future Hall-of-Fame running back will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 9.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said general manager Rick Spielman, motivated to make this move due to AD’s scheduled $18-mil cap hit in 2017. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Indeed, the Vikings remain a lead contender for the services of the Texas native and University of Oklahoma product. As he told ESPN, “The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

In talking with someone close to the AD situation, I can report that Peterson has three other goals/dreams:

1 To get paid at a level befitting his talent

2 To be a starter

3 To be part of the Cowboys fraternity, a lifelong dream.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would love to provide No. 3 to the player. He cannot promise Nos. 1 and 2, however.

Peterson, now 31, has battled injuries. But the last time he was healthy, in 2015, he ran for 1,485 yards. He would be a talent bonanza and a marketing bonanza and Jerry would love both … with Peterson playing at less than $2 million a year and playing behind young star Ezekiel Elliott.

Peterson to the Giants, the Bucs, the Raiders and, most of all, back to Minnesota under the terms of a more affordable salary remain more likely.

But Cowboys fans can dream … just as Adrian Peterson himself has.