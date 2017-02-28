Woman Having A ‘Bad Day’ Arrested After High-Speed Chase

HUTCHINS / DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who told deputies she was having a “bad day” was arrested early this morning after a high-speed chase through Southeast Dallas County.
It began around 12:45 a.m. as deputies tried to pull the driver over for a traffic stop on I-45 near I-20.
The woman sped off and deputies gave chase, sometimes going at speeds of 120 miles per hour.
Twenty minutes later she stopped on Wintergreen Road west of I-45 in Hutchins, where she was arrested.
She faces a charge of felony evading arrest.
When asked why she didn’t stop, deputies said the woman told them, “I was having a bad day.”
The woman’s name was not immediately available.
