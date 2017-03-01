Bills Filed In Collin County To Prevent Free Lanes From Becoming Toll Roads

March 1, 2017 5:04 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Collin County, Keep Free Lanes Free Act, toll roads

Collin County (KRLD) – Two Collin County politicians have filed bills to prohibit the conversion of any free lanes into tolled, managed or express lanes.

State Sen. Van Taylor (R-Plano) and State Rep. Scott Sanford (R-McKinney) filed the “Keep Free Lanes Free Act,” saying citizens should not be taxed twice for a road that’s already been paid for.

In 2014, local leaders blocked efforts to convert portions of the HOV lane on U.S. Highway 75 into a paid express lane. The bill, if it passes, would prohibit similar moves in the future.

