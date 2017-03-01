Cowboys Jaylon Smith: Dropfoot And ‘The Greatest Deed’

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

I’ve reported it all a ‘skillion’ (a Jerry Jones pet number) times:

*Jaylon Smith has dropfoot.

*There is “medical hope’’ regarding the nerve in his knee firing, but there are no guarantees.

*The suggestion that he can play with a brace on his foot and ankle to supplement the feeling in the knee and stabilize the dropfoot is a theory, not a fact.

“I think the sky’s the limit,’’ said COO Stephen Jones on Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “I think he’s got a great opportunity, if he keeps on his current path, to be a dominant player for us.’’

But what is that “current path’’? Smith, the team’s second-round pick from 2016 who spent all of last year on the sidelines working and praying toward a comeback, promises there has been improvement in his “feeling’’ in his knee; he told me that in early January. I wrote it … and I believe it.

But now comes out colleague Ian Rapaport noting the lack of full improvement in that “firing’’ process, and some skepticism about Smith’s true future.

With #Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith’s nerve not firing, he’ll have to play in a game with a brace for drop foot. Would likely be the 1st to do it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Stephen noted honestly, “Now to say I expect that (being a dominant player) when he’s not there yet? That’s tough to have that expectation. But I think we do expect him to contribute and be a big part of our defense this year.”

That’s lovely. But there is no established proof that a player can participate in a real NFL game with an AFO (ankle-foot orthotics) allowing the use of his foot.

Jaylon, 21, is now more of a weight-room freak that ever. He’s a magnificent and faith-based person and an incredible story waiting to happen.

“It’s doing great deeds,’’ Jaylon told me.

But he was talking about his nerve, not his foot.

Playing pro football without a fully-fired nerve and without a fully-functional foot?

That would be among the great deeds of all.