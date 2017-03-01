CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Fort Worth Cop Hurt After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Three Crashes

By Giles Hudson | CBSDFW.com March 1, 2017 4:48 AM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman accused of driving the wrong-way down Interstate 35W in Fort Worth is being blamed for causing three accidents late last night, including one involving a Fort Worth Police officer.

It all began around 11:45 p.m. when a Fort Worth officer reported he was involved in a crash on Northbound I-35W at the Airport Freeway exit.

He told investigators he swerved into another lane to miss the on-coming wrong-way driver and was rear-ended by an SUV.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but is expected to be OK, police said. The SUV driver was not hurt.

In the meantime, the alleged wrong-way driver continued southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35W until she hit two cars between Felix Street and Seminary Drive.

A car is badly smashed after an accident involving an accused wrong-way driver in Fort Worth. (PHOTO: CBSDFW)

MedStar says the woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with only minor injuries despite an extended extrication involving Fort Worth firefighters.

The driver of one of the vehicles that was struck tells us he was driving northbound on I-35 around 60 miles per hour when his car got hit in the side.

Cordell Carson says he was thrown from the vehicle, but was OK and thanked God for saving his life.

Fort Worth police closed the freeway at Seminary Drive while they investigated the crashes and worked to clean up debris.

No word yet on what charges the woman might face.

You can follow Giles Hudson on Twitter @CBS11Giles.

 

