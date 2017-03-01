Some Concerned About Weather Emergency Siren Not Working

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Most cities routinely test their outdoor emergency warning sirens approximately once a week. But one Fort Worth siren has been routinely broken and fixed and broken again for months.

One o’clock on Wednesday afternoon is the time to test Fort Worth’s outdoor emergency warning system.

But Siren 10 in Northwest Fort Worth near Alta Mesa and Highway 170 is silent, again.

“We’ve had several problems with that siren,” said Steve Grube who lives near the siren. “We moved in about a year and a half ago and immediately I noticed it was not going off.”

Grube worries about tornadoes enough he has a shelter in his garage and weather radios in his house. But he wants Siren 10 to work.

“My concern is for the other people who are not as equipped as I am,” he said.

The city says it’s tried repeatedly to fix the siren and even invited Grube to meet the technician at the siren.

“He changes the motherboard and looks at the batteries and gives me the story that well it’s not the batteries. It’s not the motherboard,” Grube said.

“The safety of our citizens is our priority,” said Carlos Gomez with the Fort Worth Emergency Management Office. “We want to fix those sirens as soon as possible.”

Fort Worth’s Emergency Management Office says Siren 10 has been unusually troublesome. There are more than 150 sirens in Fort Worth. At any given time, as many as ten might need maintenance. But it’s taken repeated trips and delays for parts trying to figure out why Siren 10 keeps failing. But now they think they’ve finally found the problem.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time determining what’s the issue with the siren days,” Gomez said. In this case, Siren 10, it was the solar panel.”

The city says they should have a new solar panel on that siren in about two weeks.

The city says it depends on people to let them know if there is a problem. It reminds them too siren are for outdoor alert. You should have a weather radio and have a weather alert app like NIXLE to alert you to danger, too.

You can locate the outdoor emergency alert siren near you Fort Worth and report a problem here.