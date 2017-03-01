Denver Broncos Will ‘Go Hard’ After Romo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Denver Broncos are planning a pursuit of Tony Romo if the Cowboys quarterback is released and the money works, according to two sources close to Mike Fisher.

Fisher has been reporting for months now that Romo could be released, as that represents a simple and logical resolution if Romo decided to continue playing football. … The reason being is that if a team desired Romo – why trade for him when you can just sign him when he gets cut? Fish has reported that Romo has engaged in a brainstorming session with the Joneses … and clarity is coming.

As I have said often, the #cowboys are not in control here https://t.co/nDLsiP6x6i — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) March 1, 2017

Fisher says that Romo and owner Jerry Jones have wondered about the possibility of No. 9 remaining a Cowboy, but rational minds will prevail.

More #Romo – he & #JerryPoppins dreamily wonder abt staying w DAL. But rational #cowboys mines know that's unwieldy. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) March 1, 2017

