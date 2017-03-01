Wrong-Way Driver Who Hit Officer Charged With DWI

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (KRLD 1080) – A wrong-way driver on Interstate 35W, who Fort Worth police say caused the injury of an officer early Wednesday, is now charged with DWI.

Police say Emilia Ybarra, 55, caused two crashes along I-35 just before midnight.

The first involved a Fort Worth police officer who swerved his squad car to miss Ybarra, only to have an SUV in the next lane rear-end him. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police say Ybarra kept going south, against traffic, and slammed into two cars about six miles away. Both the passengers were ok.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving officials have released a statement: