Denver Zoo Showing Off Pics Of Their New Baby Giraffe

DENVER (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He isn’t a viral sensation like the arrival in New York, but the Denver Zoo is just as proud! Today the zoo showed off their latest addition — a reticulated giraffe named “Dobby.”

The baby giraffe was born about 3 a.m. Tuesday. At the time of birth he measured 5-feet-tall and weighed 73 pounds.

Today the zoo tweeted out pics of what appears to be a very content baby.

Surprise! We recently welcomed Dobby, our newest reticulated giraffe. No #giraffecam here but we've got some pretty great pics! #babyanimals pic.twitter.com/iGkRUuwVXy — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 1, 2017

Zookeepers did not know until recently that the mother, Kipele, was pregnant because she was on birth control.

Apparently giraffe births are all the rage. For days the world watched intently when a New York zoo set up a live stream video feed as their giraffe, April, prepared to give birth to her fourth calf.

Back in Denver, zoo staff had to initially feed Dobby, but officials say he’s now nursing and appears in good health.

Dobby’s mother was born at the Denver Zoo in August 1993. It is the oldest of the zoo’s giraffes.

Zoo officials say mother and baby initially will not be on public display for a few days to provide them peace and quiet.

