Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

March 2, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Ken Paxton, federal lawsuit, Ken Paxton, lawsuit, Securities and Exchange Commission, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed claims by the U.S. government that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fraudulently duped wealthy investors before taking office, giving the Republican a key victory two months ahead of his criminal trial that carries a possible prison sentence.

Paxton, who has spent most of his two years as attorney general under felony indictment, has now twice prevailed over accusations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he had a duty to tell investors he was being paid by a high-tech Texas startup while recruiting more than $840,000 from them.

The dismissal of the civil lawsuit brought by federal regulators has no bearing on Paxton’s criminal trial that is scheduled to begin in May in McKinney.

But the cases are nearly identical, and the decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant may hint at hurdles special prosecutors will have to overcome against a jury.

Mazzant last year tentatively dismissed the SEC’s case but gave the agency another chance to strengthen its arguments. He wasn’t swayed by the second try.

“I have maintained all along this whole saga is a political witch hunt,” Paxton said in a statement.

“Today’s ruling to dismiss the charges with prejudice confirms that these charges were baseless when the SEC initially brought them and they were without merit when SEC re-filed them,” he said. “Someone needs to hold the SEC accountable for this travesty.”

Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutors who will try the criminal case against Paxton, declined comment Thursday.

Paxton was indicted in July 2015 — just six months after being sworn in — and weathered a tumultuous first year as Texas’ top law enforcement official under the weight of being charged with two counts of felony securities fraud. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he would face between five and 99 years in prison.

But Paxton, who was elected in 2014 behind an endorsement from Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, has since embarked on an aggressive campaign to raise his national and public profile. He led lawsuits against efforts by former President Barack Obama’s administration to expand transgender rights and, earlier this week, joined other state attorneys generals for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

At the heart of the case against Paxton are allegations that he was required to tell investors that Servergy Inc., a data storage startup, was paying him in the form of 100,000 stock shares to bring in money for the company. Paxton paid a state fine in 2014 over failure to register as an investment adviser representative. But he has maintained he was under no duty to disclose his relationship to investors.

Mazzant agreed.

“Paxton’s conduct simply does not give rise to liability under the federal securities laws as they exist today,” Mazzant said in his ruling Thursday.

Paxton, however, has not been successful in convincing criminal courts to also grant a dismissal. His criminal trial is scheduled to take place in Collin County, a conservative Dallas suburb where Paxton lives and where a grand jury indicted him.

But prosecutors are now seeking a change of venue. They told state District Judge George Gallagher that a “two-year long crusade” of lawsuits, social media posts, leaks and a public relations blitz surrounding the case has made it impossible to get a fair and impartial trial. Gallagher has not yet ruled on that request.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia